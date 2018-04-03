Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki – Times LIVE
Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela disobeyed orders from the ANC leadership to disband the Mandela United Football Club. That is what former president Thabo Mbeki said on Tuesday evening in an interview with the SABC. “Oliver Tambo intervened on this matter to …
