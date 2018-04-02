Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at 81 — Nigeria Today

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at 81
South African anti-apartheid activist and former wife of late President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died at the age of 81. Earlier this year, Winnie was hospitalised for a kidney infection and was expected make full recovery. According to CNN, a family member broke the news that she had passed away on Monday. Madikizela-Mandela has been […]
