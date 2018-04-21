Winnie Mandela: Blessed mother of the nation - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Winnie Mandela: Blessed mother of the nation – The Nation Newspaper
Workers World
Winnie Mandela: Blessed mother of the nation
The Nation Newspaper
Blessed is Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela (1936-2018) for she has been posthumously celebrated globally as the undisputed mother of the modern democratic South African nation and indeed the continent, Africa! She passed away on April 2, at 81 after …
South African students celebrate Winnie Mandela at AUN
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (1936-2018)
Winnie Mandela!
