Winnie Mandela: Fani-Kayode reacts to death of South African anti-apartheid crusader — Nigeria Today

Winnie Mandela: Fani-Kayode reacts to death of South African anti-apartheid crusader
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday reacted to the death of Winnie Mandela, wife of late anti-apartheid crusader, Nelson Mandela. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain described the deceased as a great woman whose memory would remain “etched in our hearts and minds till the end of time.” In a tweet, the former Minister […]
Winnie Mandela: Fani-Kayode reacts to death of South African anti-apartheid crusader
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!