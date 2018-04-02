Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South Africa's 'Mother of the Nation,' Dies At 81 - NDTV — Nigeria Today

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South Africa’s ‘Mother of the Nation,’ Dies At 81 – NDTV
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South Africa's 'Mother of the Nation,' Dies At 81
She was beautiful and violent. Her bravery under the brutal Apartheid regime won her lasting respect and adulation; allegations that she was the kingpin of a deadly vigilante group during the 1980s earned her fear and mistrust. World | (c) 2018 The …
