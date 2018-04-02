Winnie Mandela Passes On At 81 — Nigeria Today

Winnie Mandela Passes On At 81

Winnie Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and the ex-wife of South Africa’s most famous and first black leader, Nelson Mandela, has died at 81. According to the South African Herald newspaper, her personal assisitant, Zodwa Zwane, confirmed her passing Monday afternoon. “It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away […]

The post Winnie Mandela Passes On At 81 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

