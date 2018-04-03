 Winnie Mandela: The End Of An Era — Nigeria Today
Winnie Mandela: The End Of An Era

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has passed away at 81 in the early hours of Monday. Her family said she  suffered from a long illness and died peacefully. “Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was one of the greatest icons of the struggle against Apartheid.” Analysts and opinion leaders described her life and times as a phenomenal generosity of spirit. She spoke […]

