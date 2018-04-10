 Winnie Probably Wouldn’t Be Too Happy With These Portraits — Nigeria Today
Winnie Probably Wouldn’t Be Too Happy With These Portraits

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics, South Africa | 0 comments

The recent passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela created an opportunity for artists to celebrate her life, and if we’re being honest, make some money.

While a creator’s choice is one of many, visual art is often the most appealing to an audience that’s too lazy to read. Thus, some of our country’s ‘finest’ put their design to the test in an effort to represent the iconic lady and everything she did for South African politics.

Let’s just say that Mam’ Winnie wouldn’t be chuffed with some of the results:

The piece on the left belongs to Garth Wareley, a Cape Town-based graffiti artist that had the opportunity to defend himself. He had this to say to CapeTalk:

“As a graffiti artist you put your work out there, it is not something that you create in the privacy of your own home and you can chose which exhibitions to show your work. Everyday that you paint graffiti is an exhibition.”

According to Huff Post, there’s another visual convict on the loose:

Lebani Sirenji is one of the artists camped outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto, creating a painting that looked nothing like the late icon. He later apologised for the painting and started on a better version.

At least he said sorry. It takes a lot to admit when you’re wrong.

But wait, there’s more. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had the privilege of launching this less-than-perfect piece by 30-year-old Mpho Madi – some know him as Solidthegifted:

As you can see, members of the public aren’t happy:

But we wouldn’t leave you without anything half decent, right? Of course not. South Africa has some amazing artists, so have a gaze at these:

That’s more like it. Now we’re Winnie-ing.

[source:huffpost&capetalk]

