Winning! Denrele Edun features in GQ France Magazine's Latest Issue - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Winning! Denrele Edun features in GQ France Magazine's Latest Issue
Media personality Denrele Edun known and loved widely for his androgynous look features in GQ Magazine's latest issue. A very excited Denrele shared photos from the editorial shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: Denrele Edun for @gqfrance …
Controversial media personality Denrele releases new photos
