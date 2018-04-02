 Winning! Denrele Edun features in GQ France Magazine's Latest Issue - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Winning! Denrele Edun features in GQ France Magazine’s Latest Issue – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment


Winning! Denrele Edun features in GQ France Magazine's Latest Issue
Media personality Denrele Edun known and loved widely for his androgynous look features in GQ Magazine's latest issue. A very excited Denrele shared photos from the editorial shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: Denrele Edun for @gqfrance
