 Winning the general election by hook or by crook - Aliran — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Winning the general election by hook or by crook – Aliran

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Aliran

Winning the general election by hook or by crook
Aliran
Let us refrain from matching hooks with crooks. Hooks and crooks do not cancel each other. The net effect will just sink the nation – everybody sinks together, writes Mary Chin. One person one vote (only). Textbooks once told us that our vote was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.