 With a handshake, Kenya leaves behind divisive poll - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

With a handshake, Kenya leaves behind divisive poll – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Mail

With a handshake, Kenya leaves behind divisive poll
Daily Mail
Is this the clinch that changed history? President Kenyatta, left, shakes hands with rival Raila Odinga on March 9. It was a handshake that drew a line under Kenya's bruising election, left many people bewildered and swung open the starting gate for
President Uhuru's close relative explains her struggle with alcoholHivisasa
President Uhuru's relative hits P unit member's car and refuses to pay, exchange blowsGhafla!

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.