With CPC, Nigerian Consumers' Rights Are Now More Protected – Irukera - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

With CPC, Nigerian Consumers’ Rights Are Now More Protected – Irukera – Independent Newspapers Limited



Independent Newspapers Limited With CPC, Nigerian Consumers' Rights Are Now More Protected – Irukera

Independent Newspapers Limited

Mr. Babatunde Irukera, the Director-General of Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has improved the status of the council, which was hitherto inconspicuous in the public since his appointment in April 2017. In this interview with OLUSEGUN KOIKI at the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

