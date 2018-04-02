With lives at stake, Colorado Troopers call off chase with 150 mph Mustang — Nigeria Today

With lives at stake, Colorado Troopers call off chase with 150 mph Mustang

Choosing safety over pursuit, Colorado state troopers called off a chase when an older Mustang hit 150 mph. The troopers clocked the car at 140mph and lit up, but backed off after the Mustang sped up.

The post With lives at stake, Colorado Troopers call off chase with 150 mph Mustang appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

