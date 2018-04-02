With lives at stake, Colorado Troopers call off chase with 150 mph Mustang — Nigeria Today

With lives at stake, Colorado Troopers call off chase with 150 mph Mustang
Choosing safety over pursuit, Colorado state troopers called off a chase when an older Mustang hit 150 mph. The troopers clocked the car at 140mph and lit up, but backed off after the Mustang sped up.
