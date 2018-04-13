Wizkid Breaks Silence On Comparison With Fela (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Wizkid Breaks Silence On Comparison With Fela (Watch Video)

Popular Nigerian musician Wizkid has spoken on the comparison between him and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The comparison became a hot topic and the sensation on social media in the wake of his historic performance at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London last year.

While a segment of Nigerians took to social media to draw comparisons between the pop star and late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, many other music observers were left enraged as they felt Wizkid is a young music star who’s just on his way.

However, in an attempt to quell the debate, Wizkid, who is certainly a modern-day legend in his own right, disclosed that it was disrespectful to compare him with Fela.

“You cannot compare me with Fela, let us not use that word that is disrespectful,” he said during an exclusive interview HipTv. “You cannot mention I and Fela in the same sentence.”

Starboy added that he looks up to the legend and mirrors his career after him. He also talks about his relationship with Drake and his journey to success.

“Fela is an inspiration, my performance at Royal Albert hall was inspired by him,” Wizkid added.

Watch video below (start watching from 4 minutes, 50 seconds):

