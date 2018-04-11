 Wizkid 'Comparing me to Fela is disrespectful' - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wizkid ‘Comparing me to Fela is disrespectful’ – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid 'Comparing me to Fela is disrespectful'
Pulse Nigeria
Speaking during an exclusive interview with Hip TV, Wizkid described Fela as his idol and as such, thinks he should not be compared to him. Published: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. PUTTING FELA AND WIZKID IN THE SAME SENTENCE IS
It's disrespectful to put myself & Fela in the same sentence – Wizkid | WATCHBellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.