Wizkid explains how he got Davido to his December Concert — Nigeria Today

Wizkid explains how he got Davido to his December Concert

Wizkid December concert

Wizkid and Davido had a joint performance at his end of year concert held in Lagos in December last year.

This moment was regarded as the most memorable of the year 2017 because it was their first joint performance in many years.

Wizkid revealed during an interview with HipTV how this happened.

He said:

“I just called him and we made it happen. It’s not a big deal. I just sent him a message”, he explained.

He went on to disclose that his supposed social media spat with Davido earlier in the year before was nothing serious “It’s all hype, that’s not real stuff”, he cited.

The Starboy also shared some insight on his current project – detailing that all the videos from his soon to be released “Made In Lagos” EP are being shot in Africa as his root is what he intends to sell.

“I shot a lot of videos in America and all around the world basically. But for my next project that, I’ll love for people to see Wizkid for Wizkid. I’m not shooting no videos outside”, he explained.

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos EP is expected to drop before the end of the second quarter.

