 Wizkid kisses Tiwa Savage on stage [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wizkid kisses Tiwa Savage on stage [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria Starboy, Wizkid has stunned fans as he planted a kiss on Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage during their performance on stage. This happened at Gidifest on Friday night held in Lagos. Both artistes have been seen on several occasion showering encomiums on eachother. It’s not longer a news that Tiwa and Wizkid enjoy unarguably dope […]

Wizkid kisses Tiwa Savage on stage [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.