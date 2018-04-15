Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Pulse Nigeria
Due to his band members not getting their visas on time, Wizkid's Coachella performance has been shifted. Published: 6 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues play. Wizkid …
Wizkid 'Unable to Make It Into the Country' for Coachella Set
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!