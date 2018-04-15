 Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Pulse Nigeria
Due to his band members not getting their visas on time, Wizkid's Coachella performance has been shifted. Published: 6 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues play. Wizkid
Wizkid 'Unable to Make It Into the Country' for Coachella SetBillboard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.