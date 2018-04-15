Wizkid replies fans insulting him for not attending Coachella this week — Nigeria Today

Wizkid replies fans insulting him for not attending Coachella this week

Moments after missing his Coachella performance which was originally slated to take place on Saturday afternoon (April 14), Star boy Wizkid took to twitter to tweet about the trouble he encountered while trying to get his band members visas on time for his performance at the music festival.



He wrote;

“Band had some visa issues…I’m upset bt See y’all next week” he tweeted on Saturday.



Coachella via their official twitter account tweeted;

“We are sorry to announce that Wizkid is unable to make it into the country to join us this weekend but will be performing next weekend”.





