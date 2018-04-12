 Wizkid speaks on comparison with Fela — Nigeria Today
Wizkid speaks on comparison with Fela

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian ‘Starboy’, Wizkid has spoken on comparison between him and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. The comparison started after Wizkid performed at The Royal Albert Hall in London. Reacting, Wizkid told HipTv that it was disrespectful to compare him with Fela. According to him, Fela is an inspiration to him. “You cannot compare me with […]

