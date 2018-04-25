 Wizkid to send child artisan back to school - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wizkid to send child artisan back to school – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid to send child artisan back to school
Pulse Nigeria
The gist is that a video of a child, Basit an artisan working at a mechanic shop talking about Wizkid's yet to be released song 'Gucci Snake' went viral which got to superstar, Wizkid who then posted the it on his Instagram and Twitter pages
Wizkid offers to help another young fan to schoolNAIJA.NG
Wizkid Sends Mechanic Fan To SchoolConcise News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.