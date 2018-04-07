‘Wolf Man’ Raised By Wolves Says Human Life Is Disappointing — Nigeria Today

‘Wolf Man’ Raised By Wolves Says Human Life Is Disappointing
Marcos Rodriquez Pantoja a man brought up in a cave in the Sierra Morena mountain range by wolves has come out to say he’s disappointed with the ‘coldness’ of the human world. Dubbed the Spanish ‘Mowgli’, the ‘wolf man’, was found barefoot and half-naked after 12 years of living with wild animals in the Sierra […]
The post ‘Wolf Man’ Raised By Wolves Says Human Life Is Disappointing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!