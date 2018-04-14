Wolves finally secure promotion to the Premier League but not without complaints from high-profile figures - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Wolves finally secure promotion to the Premier League but not without complaints from high-profile figures – Daily Mail
Wolves finally secure promotion to the Premier League but not without complaints from high-profile figures
'It's a long winter,' the Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce observed, when asked back in November if Wolverhampton Wanderers' team of technicians — built around six Portuguese signings and the vast influence of agent Jorge Mendes — were going to be a …
