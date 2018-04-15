Woman accidentally killed, chief mourner injured at burial ceremony — Nigeria Today

Woman accidentally killed, chief mourner injured at burial ceremony

A mourner lay dead yesterday after a gun accidentally went off at a funeral ceremony in Enugu State.

The chief mourner was wounded, according to the police.

The police are now investigating the incident.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said yesterday in a statement that the accidental shooting took place at Amanato Mburumbu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

Investigators have recovered a locally-made single barrel gun from the scene.

Amaraizu said: “tragedy struck when a man stormed the burial ceremony arena with his single barrel locally-made gun and perhaps never knew it was already set for action.

“It was further gathered that as the burial ceremony progressed and the suspect tried to un-sling his gun, it allegedly discharged accidentally and hit one Ngozi Eze, 40, from Amanato Mburumbu community, who was confirmed dead.

“The chief mourner, identified as one Hawaya Nworiuzo, was also injured hence he was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“The situation shocked sympathisers who scampered for their safety at about 12 noon,” he said.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was helping the police in their investigation.

He also said the corpse of the dead had been deposited in a nearby mortuary for autopsy.

