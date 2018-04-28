Woman Accused Of Molesting A Dog Is Claiming She's The One Who Was Harassed During A Photo Shoot - BET — Nigeria Today

Woman Accused Of Molesting A Dog Is Claiming She’s The One Who Was Harassed During A Photo Shoot – BET
|
BET
|
Woman Accused Of Molesting A Dog Is Claiming She's The One Who Was Harassed During A Photo Shoot
BET
Previously, it was reported that Deyana Mounira, an Instagram model, was being sued by a photographer for sexually arousing his dog during a photoshoot. Now, the tables are turning. According to TMZ, Mounira says she's the real victim of the incident …
IG Model Deyana Mounira Owner Urged His Dog to Hump Me … This Vid Proves It!!!
Who Is Tony Toutouni? Entrepreneur Sues Instagram Model For Dog Photo Shoot
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!