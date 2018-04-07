 Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police - WECT-TV6 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police – WECT-TV6

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police
WECT-TV6
Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN). SWEDEN, NY (WROC/CNN) – A woman in upstate New York was arraigned on Friday, charged with beheading her 7-year-old son. Hanane Mouhib is facing murder
New York woman accused of decapitating 7-year-old sonKRON4.com
Woman Dumps Boyfriend After He Criticizes Her 'Beer Gut'WSLS 10
'Highly intoxicated' man hit girlfriend with pizza, police sayAZFamily

all 58 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.