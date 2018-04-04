Woman Beats Her Daughter To Death Over Boyfriends — Nigeria Today

Woman Beats Her Daughter To Death Over Boyfriends

A woman allegedly beat to death her 16-year-old daughter, accusing her of having several boyfriends, have been arrested by Police in Macheke (a small town in Zimbabwe).

NewsDay reports that the woman, Stella Mwale, 38, who is from an eastern town of Marondera, is assisting police with investigations, following the death of her daughter, Hilda Chikumba, after the assault.

Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza, confirmed the incident.

“I confirm the death of a young girl, who was allegedly beaten to death by her mother over boyfriends. “I urge people to desist from using emotions to solve disputes. In such circumstances, it is important for one to be calm to avoid such incidents,” he said.

According to police, on March 30, Mwale visited Hilda, who stays with her aunt in Macheke.

It is said that Mwale advised her daughter to concentrate on her studies instead of chasing after boys.

It is alleged that Hilda rudely responded to her mother, saying she was old enough to make decisions for herself.

The teenager reportedly told her mother that she had several boyfriends.

This did not go down well with Mwale, who, according to the report, dragged Hilda outside before assaulting her with a cane several times all over the body.

It is reported that Hilda fell unconscious, and efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, she died as a result of the beating.

A report was made at Macheke Police Station, while Hilda’s corpse was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital.

Mwale is being held on murder charges.

