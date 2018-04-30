 Woman Cuts Off 90% Of Boyfriend’s Penis For Leaking Sex Tape — Nigeria Today
Woman Cuts Off 90% Of Boyfriend’s Penis For Leaking Sex Tape

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Crime, News

Brenda Barattini an Argentine woman allegedly cut her boyfriend’s penis with a pair of gardening scissors after he showed a homemade sex tape of the two of them to his friends. The 26-year-old lady reportedly committed the revenge attack in the Nueva Cordoba area of the Argentine city of Cordoba last November, the severing left […]

