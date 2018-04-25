Woman Cuts Off Her Boyfriend’s Joystick With Garden Scissors After He Leaked Their S2xtape Online (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Woman Cuts Off Her Boyfriend’s Joystick With Garden Scissors After He Leaked Their S2xtape Online (Photos)

26-year-old Brenda Barattini, an architect accused of hacking rock musician Sergio Fernandez’s pen13 and testicles off with scissors, has revealed that she attacked him after he shared their sex tape with his friends. Barattini was arrested for cutting off the genitals of Fernandez, 40, in an upmarket area of the Argentinian city of Cordoba in […]

The post Woman Cuts Off Her Boyfriend’s Joystick With Garden Scissors After He Leaked Their S2xtape Online (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

