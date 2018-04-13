Woman ditches fiancé who controls her with too much gifts - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Woman ditches fiancé who controls her with too much gifts – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Woman ditches fiancé who controls her with too much gifts
Pulse Nigeria
On Twitter, a woman who values her independence revealed that she left ex-fiancé who sought to control her with gifts. Published: 6 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · A woman has exited a relationship themed by financial control. play. A …
Campaign to demand quality healthcare for Women, girls debuts In Nigeria
Kenya: Woman Gets 30 Years in Jail for Husband's Murder
Funderpark XXL owners in 'deep shock' and 'desperate' to know how woman fell from ride
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!