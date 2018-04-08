Woman Embalmed Accidentally By Medics Dies — Nigeria Today

Woman Embalmed Accidentally By Medics Dies
Ekaterina Fedyaeva a 27 year old woman in Russia has passed away after medics embalmed her while she was still alive. The victim’s mother claimed medics put the victim on a formalin drip, which includes formaldehyde, instead of saline. Formaldehyde is used for embalming dead bodies. The unfortunate victim was in hospital in Ulyanovsk for […]
The post Woman Embalmed Accidentally By Medics Dies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!