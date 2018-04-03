 Woman Kills Pregnant Lady, Slices Her Stomach And Takes Out Baby — Nigeria Today
Woman Kills Pregnant Lady, Slices Her Stomach And Takes Out Baby

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist

Woman Kills Pregnant Lady, Slices Her Stomach And Takes Out BabyA woman has been arrested after allegedly killing and slicing open a mum-to-be and stealing her baby in a bid to cover-up her own miscarriage. Police arrested Cinthia Fatima N. and her husband Omar Erique N. in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas after the body […]

