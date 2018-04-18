Woman Partially Sucked Out Of Passenger Jet Window – All The Videos We’ve Found — Nigeria Today

Woman Partially Sucked Out Of Passenger Jet Window – All The Videos We’ve Found

Shoo wee.

Booking your seat on a flight? Well, this is probably going to make you think twice about choosing one next to a window.

On Tuesday, the left engine of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 blew up when the plane was at 32 000 feet in the air.

The only victim of the harrowing incident was mother-of-two Jennifer Riordan, who was partially sucked out the plane when parts of the engine smashed the window next to her.

Passenger Marty Matinez lived stream the moment. Kind of:

The smashed window, below:

And a look at the window from the outside, which is the broken one in the red circle:

Thankfully, fellow passengers fought to drag her back inside, reports CNN:

Passenger Alfred Tumlinson said a man in a cowboy hat had rushed forward a few rows “to grab that lady to pull her back in”. He added that the passenger “couldn’t do it by himself, so another gentleman came over and helped to get her back in the plane, and they got her”. Another passenger had said that, from her waist up, Mrs Riordan was out of the plane.

However, Riordan [below] had been seriously injured and died later. She is the first passenger to die in an accident involving a US airline since 2009.

Of the 143 passengers on board, along with five crew members, only seven other people suffered minor injuries. The airline’s boss Gary Kelly told media that the “plane involved was inspected on Sunday”.

In preparation for the emergency landing the plane had to make at Philadelphia International Airport, passengers had to put on oxygen masks and brace for impact:

Riordan was a vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo bank and had been on a business trip.

Below, a series of inspectors inspecting the engine:

I wonder if she was wearing a seat belt.

What a tragic end to a flight.

[source:sky]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

