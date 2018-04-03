Woman splashes husband with hot water mixed with pepper over son’s health — Nigeria Today

Woman splashes husband with hot water mixed with pepper over son’s health
A housewife, Mrs Janet Mohammed, of Mandela area of Minna in Niger on Monday poured hot water mixed with pepper on her husband, Mr Alaska Mohammed after a brawl. Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his hospital bed at Minna General Hospital that the quarrel was over their 11 month-old-son’s health. He […]
