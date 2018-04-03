 Woman splashes husband with hot water mixed with pepper over son’s health — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman splashes husband with hot water mixed with pepper over son’s health

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

A housewife, Mrs Janet Mohammed, of Mandela area of Minna in Niger on Monday poured hot water mixed with pepper on her husband, Mr Alaska Mohammed after a brawl. Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his hospital bed at Minna General Hospital that the quarrel was over their 11 month-old-son’s health. He […]

Woman splashes husband with hot water mixed with pepper over son’s health

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.