Women Honoured For Winning SA's First Climate-Change Lawsuit - HuffPost South Africa — Nigeria Today

Women Honoured For Winning SA’s First Climate-Change Lawsuit – HuffPost South Africa
|
The Guardian
|
Women Honoured For Winning SA's First Climate-Change Lawsuit
HuffPost South Africa
Two South African women have managed to make international waves and will be awarded with the coveted Goldman Environment Prize this evening in San Fransisco. Makoma Lekalakala, the director for Earthlife Africa, and Liz McDaid, climate-change …
Goldman environmental prize: top awards dominated by women for first time
SA women win Goldman Environmental Prize for action against Russia nuclear deal
Two SA women awarded Goldman prize for halting SA-Russia nuclear deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!