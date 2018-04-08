 Women's empowerment helped pave way for modern childbirth - Aiken Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Women’s empowerment helped pave way for modern childbirth – Aiken Standard

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Aiken Standard

Women's empowerment helped pave way for modern childbirth
Aiken Standard
In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 photo, Serena Esplin, a labor and delivery nurse, demonstrates the mobility of the Monica Novii, a wireless heart rate and contraction monitor, at East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The wireless
The Confidence Gap in Men and Women: Why it Matters and How to Overcome itForbes
Strategies to overcoming marriage challengesVanguard
Childbirth stories are the stuff of life. We should share themThe Guardian
The Queensland Times –KTVB.com –K24 TV –Daily Times
all 180 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.