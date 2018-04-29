 Work begins at Cross River 8000 trucks haulage city — Nigeria Today
Work begins at Cross River 8000 trucks haulage city

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In its resolve to decongest Calabar metropolis while ensuring that the roads remain safe for users, the Cross River Government has commenced the building of a haulage city. Designed to accommodate 8000 trucks daily, the city will also have a police station, a bank, hotel, restaurant as well as a sophisticated tracking and marking system […]

