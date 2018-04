Work Hard, Play Harder! Davido & Girlfriend Chioma head to Barbados - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Work Hard, Play Harder! Davido & Girlfriend Chioma head to Barbados – BellaNaija



BellaNaija Work Hard, Play Harder! Davido & Girlfriend Chioma head to Barbados

BellaNaija

Like the old saying goes, “All Work and No Play makes Davido… sorry, Jack a dull boy“. The Nigerian superstar artist took out time from his busy schedule to head out to Barbados on vacation with his bae Chioma. He has been updating moments from the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest