Work Hard, Play Harder! Davido & Girlfriend Chioma vacation in Barbados — Nigeria Today

Work Hard, Play Harder! Davido & Girlfriend Chioma vacation in Barbados

Like the old saying goes, “All Work and No Play makes Davido… sorry, Jack a dull boy“. The Nigerian superstar artist took out time from his busy schedule to head out to Barbados on vacation with his bae Chioma. He has been updating moments from the trip on his Social Media and just this evening posted […]

The post Work Hard, Play Harder! Davido & Girlfriend Chioma vacation in Barbados appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

