World Bank approves $180 mln loan guarantee for Kenya's energy sector - Reuters — Nigeria Today

World Bank approves $180 mln loan guarantee for Kenya’s energy sector – Reuters
|
Citizen TV
|
World Bank approves $180 mln loan guarantee for Kenya's energy sector
Reuters
NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) – The World Bank approved a $180 million loan guarantee on Monday for Kenya Electricity Generation Company to help strengthen the financial position of the state-run company, which produces more than 70 percent of the …
World Bank approves Sh18 billion for Kenya's Energy Sector
World Bank approves $180M for Kenya's energy sector
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!