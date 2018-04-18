World Bank confirms economic growth in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

World Bank confirms economic growth in Nigeria

The World Bank on Wednesday said Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth is projected to reach 3.1 percent in 2018, and to average 3.6 percent in 2019–20. This is contained in Africa’s Pulse, a bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies conducted by institution. The report noted that the moderate pace of economic expansion reflects the gradual […]

World Bank confirms economic growth in Nigeria

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

