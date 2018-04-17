World Bank raises first bond worth $1.5bn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

World Bank raises first bond worth $1.5bn – Vanguard
Vanguard
World Bank raises first bond worth $1.5bn
Vanguard
World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) on Tuesday launched a 1.5 billion-dollar bond, the first in its nearly 60-year history. The World Bank Group President, Mr Jim Yong Kim, said the launch of IDA's borrowing programme in the global …
