World Bank reviews Nigeria's economic growth downwards - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

World Bank reviews Nigeria’s economic growth downwards – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 18, 2018


World Bank reviews Nigeria's economic growth downwards
By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor. THE World Bank has effected a massive cut in its projections for Nigeria's economic growth rate for 2018 to 2.1 percent, down from 2.5 percent and 1.9 percent for 2019, down from 2.8 percent. This was contained in its
