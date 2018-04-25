 ‘World class’ Salah threatens Ronaldo-Messi grip on Ballon d’Or — Nigeria Today
‘World class’ Salah threatens Ronaldo-Messi grip on Ballon d’Or

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s virtuoso display in the 5-2 win over AS Roma on Tuesday brought his side to the brink of the Champions League final. His remarkable feat has subsequently, posed a serious threat to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s grip on the Ballon d’Or award. The Egyptian scored two brilliant goals in the first half against his former club to set Juergen Klopp’s side on their way to victory in the semi-final first leg at Anfield.

