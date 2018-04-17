World Cup: Change Your Tactics If Nigeria Must Excel, Amuneke Tasks Rohr — Nigeria Today

World Cup: Change Your Tactics If Nigeria Must Excel, Amuneke Tasks Rohr
Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, to look for a befitting strategy that will favour his players before the World Cup, saying a wrong style or approach in Russia could spell doom for the nation. With Rohr trying different kinds of formation in the Eagles’ last three games […]
The post World Cup: Change Your Tactics If Nigeria Must Excel, Amuneke Tasks Rohr appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!