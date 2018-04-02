 World Cup: Eagles’ Gaffer Jittery Over Croatia — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

World Cup: Eagles’ Gaffer Jittery Over Croatia

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr is panic over Croatia’s midfield ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia between June and July. The German tactician believes that the European side has one of the strongest midfield in the world. Croatia are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentia and […]

The post World Cup: Eagles’ Gaffer Jittery Over Croatia appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.