World Cup: Russia begins raid of stray animals — Nigeria Today

World Cup: Russia begins raid of stray animals

Ahead of the world cup set to kick off in 52 days, Russian Authorities have flagged off a raid on stray animals in all the 11 host cities.

The move is not unconnected with a desire to ensure that the cities are safe for the estimated 3.5 million visitors that will be in Russia for the month long event.

Stray animals in the past were killed and most times littered. The littering of such dead animals however has often pitched authorities against body against cruelty to animals.

Russia’s culling of stray animals gained international infamy when photos of their carcasses went viral ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Now, as the country prepares to welcome large numbers of visitors for the FIFA World Cup this summer, activists say the practice is being activated once again.

A petition addressed to President Vladimir Putin in January urged Russia to “stop the awful practice our country has of killing homeless animals in the run-up to international sporting events.” It has since garnered more than 1.8 million signatures from all over the world.

In a statement to The Moscow Times, FIFA and Russia’s Local Organizing Committee said they “in no way condone cruel treatment of wild and stray animals.” They added that they were in contact with host cities and expected them to ensure animal welfare.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov who cited the need to “minimize ecological risks” for visitors to the World Cup” however assured that the removal of strays would be carried out “humanely”

The sports minister and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko after a recent meeting ordered host cities to set up shelters to house strays while assuring that the killings will stop. Animal right defenders however insist that it will be difficult to stop the killings without legal backing.

