World Health Day 2018 Observed in Gangtok - Sikkim News (press release) — Nigeria Today

World Health Day 2018 Observed in Gangtok – Sikkim News (press release)



Sikkim News (press release) World Health Day 2018 Observed in Gangtok

Sikkim News (press release)

Gangtok, April 7: (IPR) World Health Day 2018 was observed today at Chantan Bhawan with the theme – 'Universal Health Coverage' with special focus towards Elimination of Tuberculosis by 2022. The programme was graced by Chief Minister Shri Pawan …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

