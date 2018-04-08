 World Health Day : Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa empowers Health Care Professionals - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

World Health Day : Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa empowers Health Care Professionals – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

World Health Day : Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa empowers Health Care Professionals
Vanguard
As people across the globe joins World Health Organisation to celebrate World Health Day on April 7, Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa (NNIA) commemorated the Day in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Health by training primary healthcare
Cheers! Another World Health DayTimes of India (blog)
World Health Day: FCT needs additional 4000 health workers to meet health demandsNational Accord
UN Marks World Health DayStudent Operated Press
Merinews –Web India 123 –gulfnews.com –The Hitavada
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.