World Health Workers Week: Celebrating the heroes that keep us healthy — Nigeria Today

World Health Workers Week: Celebrating the heroes that keep us healthy

Going through the health system there are several stops, from the midwives to the counselor through the pharmacist, from the community health workers to nurses and doctors through the laboratory scientists working at various levels to offer care to those in need.

These health workers are the backbone of effective health systems and often times are the only access to healthcare for millions of people.

Frontline health workers are the first respondents to deadly diseases, battling to ensure endemics, epidemics or pandemics are properly managed and combated.

They educate, treat, heal and sometimes comfort us through difficult times.

The World Health Worker Week, a week to celebrate the crucial impact of frontline health workers, and to recognize and appreciate the challenging conditions they face in order to provide care where it’s needed most.

The World Health Worker Week holds from April 1 to April 8, 2018 in celebration of the health workers who brave various dangers to keep us healthy.

Celebrate the health workers in your community by sharing their story using #WHWWeek hashtag. You can also join in the ‘#HealthWorkersCount because…’ campaign.

From providing immunizations and preventing diseases to treating common infections, the frontline Health Workers are heroes deserving of honour.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

